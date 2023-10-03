Author Eric Berg’s Book, "Good Night, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You," is a Sweet Celebration of Family and the Boundless Love Between Parents and Their Children
Recent release “Good Night, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You,” from Page Publishing author Eric Berg, is a charmingly illustrated book sharing a variety of favorite family activities and a beautiful bedtime routine for children of all ages.
South Easton, MA, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Berg, a fifty-one-year-old father of two girls who has worked construction for the last twenty years, has completed his new book, “Good Night, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You”: a heartwarming work sure to become a bedtime favorite for young readers.
The author shares, “I gave these words with a kiss every night since the first night my oldest daughter came home. I didn’t think about it. They were just the statements that I wanted to tell them every night and the last thoughts I wanted them to hear and think about. I believe it’s the last four things all children should hear from their parents at bedtime every night and made for a smoother easier time at bedtime most of the time.
“The activities in the book are some of the things we did together. Every day is different, but they all end the same. ‘Good night. Sweet dreams. God bless you. I love you.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Berg’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Good Night, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
