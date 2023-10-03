Author Jennifer A. Bone’s New Book, "All About Me," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Celebrates Similarities and Differences Among a Group of Children
Recent release “All About Me,” from Page Publishing author Jennifer A. Bone, is a charming story that reinforces the important message that, although some children learn differently, they can still be friends.
New York, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer A. Bone, who started her writing career in the military, writing historical pieces for military organizations, has completed her new book, “All About Me”: an impactful children’s story that reminds readers that children who learn differently are smart and capable.
After her service, author Jennifer A. Bone attended college, where she earned a BSE in elementary education, an MAED in cross-categorical special education, and an MAED in adult education and training. She began her teaching career in 2007 and has been teaching children with educational disabilities for sixteen years. She has been writing ever since she was in her teens and wanted to incorporate her passion for writing and teaching students with exceptionalities.
Author Jennifer A. Bone writes, “My name is Jack and I am sweet, but sometimes I get upset and I need to scream. Some people are confused about why I still act like a child at sixteen, but there is nothing I can do when life is difficult for me. I don’t like it when my pencils are moved, and I prefer that people keep their distance! When I am in a bad mood, I put up fences. No matter what my autism may sometimes show, I am still Jack, and I love TV shows!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer A. Bone’s delightful tale helps parents teach their children an important lesson about friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “All About Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
