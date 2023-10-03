Scott Jameson Sanders’s New Book, "Eli's Present: The Do-Over," is an Intriguing and Lively Story About a Man Who Gains a Second Chance at Life
Recent release “Eli's Present: The Do-Over,” from Page Publishing author Scott Jameson Sanders, is a compelling and dramatic book that follows the story of a middle-aged man who gets a chance to do life over again.
Morlan Hills, OH, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Jameson Sanders, a father and independent business owner, has completed his new book, “Eli's Present: The Do-Over”: a moving and thrilling novel about a man’s journey back through life.
The story begins, “If I could only have a second chance at making decisions about love, work, and other things. I had made so many mistakes and poor decisions, and it seemed like they all led to heartache and despair. What if you didn’t go right off to college and worked instead for a year or two? What if you had studied harder in school? What if you had gone out with that very nice girl instead of the mean pretty one that you pursued so fervently? You could go on and on, and the idea really appealed to me. It appealed to me so much, in fact, that I prayed many times to God that I would get another chance or a 'do-over.' If given that chance, I would make the best of it and live a better life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Jameson Sanders’s curious tale is all about a man who is granted access to his past. The main character, Eli, is a middle-aged man who is constantly questioning the decisions he has made in life. He struggles to see the good in the path that he went down when he was younger. After praying feverishly for a second chance, he is granted permission to return to his past. He wakes the next morning as his college self, but with all the wisdom and memories from this previous life.
When Eli realizes what is happening, he vows to live his life differently and to make the most out of this unique opportunity. He has the chance to right all the wrongs that he committed in life and make a better future for himself. Eli’s compelling story and journey back through life will have readers questioning if they would do anything differently.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase “Eli's Present: The Do-Over” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The story begins, “If I could only have a second chance at making decisions about love, work, and other things. I had made so many mistakes and poor decisions, and it seemed like they all led to heartache and despair. What if you didn’t go right off to college and worked instead for a year or two? What if you had studied harder in school? What if you had gone out with that very nice girl instead of the mean pretty one that you pursued so fervently? You could go on and on, and the idea really appealed to me. It appealed to me so much, in fact, that I prayed many times to God that I would get another chance or a 'do-over.' If given that chance, I would make the best of it and live a better life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Jameson Sanders’s curious tale is all about a man who is granted access to his past. The main character, Eli, is a middle-aged man who is constantly questioning the decisions he has made in life. He struggles to see the good in the path that he went down when he was younger. After praying feverishly for a second chance, he is granted permission to return to his past. He wakes the next morning as his college self, but with all the wisdom and memories from this previous life.
When Eli realizes what is happening, he vows to live his life differently and to make the most out of this unique opportunity. He has the chance to right all the wrongs that he committed in life and make a better future for himself. Eli’s compelling story and journey back through life will have readers questioning if they would do anything differently.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase “Eli's Present: The Do-Over” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories