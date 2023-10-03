Author Susan "Hurst" Kruger’s New Book, "A Force Within Her," is a Fictional Story About a Young Woman Named Comique Who Works to Struggles with ADD
Recent release “A Force Within Her,” from Page Publishing author Susan “Hurst” Kruger, follows Comique, a bright and talented young woman who struggles to reach her full potential in her chosen pursuits due to her attention deficit disorder.
Boca Raton, FL, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan “Hurst” Kruger has completed her new book, “A Force Within Her”: a story enriched by her own struggles with ADD during a time when little was understood about the disorder, especially by parents and teachers. Despite her difficulties in school and being branded a bad seed by teachers and her mother, she was able to succeed in singing and ballroom dancing and graduate from college and eventually become a teacher. It wasn’t until she was in her fifties that she was able to be diagnosed and give a name to the struggle she had been facing all her life.
“Every day, my mother would make it known how disappointed she was with me. I felt demoralized as if I couldn’t do anything right. Worse than that, she would compare me to my friends who were getting good grades. I felt that I was bad, a complete failure,” Kruger writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Kruger’s enlightening tales takes readers inside Comique’s mind to understand how she feels as she tries to navigate her life.
As a ballet dancer, Comique’s struggles become insurmountable. Readers will see her facing a horrific situation. Her bravery and fortitude are the only things that help her survive.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “A Force Within Her” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
