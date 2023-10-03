Antoinette Sidberry Richardson’s New Book, "The Secret in the Water," is a Story About a Sweet Little Old Lady Who Lives in the Woods Who Discovers an Incredible Power

Recent release “The Secret in the Water,” from Page Publishing author Antoinette Sidberry Richardson, is the story of Gracy, a kindhearted woman who lives alone in the forest. Gracy was happy and content until one day she decided to walk down a new path that showed her what her life might have been like had she chosen a completely different path years ago.