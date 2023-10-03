Antoinette Sidberry Richardson’s New Book, "The Secret in the Water," is a Story About a Sweet Little Old Lady Who Lives in the Woods Who Discovers an Incredible Power
Recent release “The Secret in the Water,” from Page Publishing author Antoinette Sidberry Richardson, is the story of Gracy, a kindhearted woman who lives alone in the forest. Gracy was happy and content until one day she decided to walk down a new path that showed her what her life might have been like had she chosen a completely different path years ago.
New Bern, NC, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Antoinette Sidberry Richardson, a loving mother, wife, and first-time author, has completed her new book, “The Secret in the Water”: a potent fairy tale about a woman who has the extraordinary opportunity to see her life in a completely new way. Richardson currently lives in New Bern, North Carolina, where she was raised. She started as a professional model with the Ruth Anne Modeling Agency, and later began writing The Secret in the Water about six years prior after having her daughter and gaining inspiration from her. Richardson is excited to share her writings with you and the world.
“'The Secret in the Water' is a story of love, courage, fear, and excitement. For sweet Gracy, life was happy and content until she chose to take another path on her walk,” Richardson writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Richardson’s introspective story puts readers in the shoes of Gracy and her idyllic life before everything changes.
Richardson continues, “Her journey began with hearing a song in the distance, meeting an unknown rude man, and having a sip of water. This led her to later learn an important life lesson of how everything around you could be changed and to discover the secret in the water she drank, which saved not only her but also everyone she loved.”
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Secret in the Water” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
