Author Robert S. Maiden’s New Book, "It's a Puzzle," is an Assortment of Five Short Stories That Follow the Fallout from Different Life Altering Decisions That Are Made

Recent release “It's a Puzzle,” from Page Publishing author Robert S. Maiden, is a poignant and thought-provoking anthology that centers around a small town in Texas and follows five short stories in which characters are faced with an important decision as they reach unexpected crossroads in their lives.