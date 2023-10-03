Author Robert S. Maiden’s New Book, "It's a Puzzle," is an Assortment of Five Short Stories That Follow the Fallout from Different Life Altering Decisions That Are Made
Recent release “It's a Puzzle,” from Page Publishing author Robert S. Maiden, is a poignant and thought-provoking anthology that centers around a small town in Texas and follows five short stories in which characters are faced with an important decision as they reach unexpected crossroads in their lives.
Houston, TX, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert S. Maiden, a safety manager working in construction, has completed his new book, “It's a Puzzle”: a collection of short stories that follow the lives of various citizens in a small town in Texas and explores how the different choices they make each day can oftentimes lead them astray, towards an ending they might not have anticipated.
Born into a large family, author Robert S. Maiden ended up having six children of his own, with whom he would often share stories to help pass the hours while on long road trips together. Some of these stories came from programs he used to listen to on the radio while he was a child and others were just made up. After being inspired to write his stories down by his brothers and sisters, Trish, Maiden’s wife of eighteen years, further encouraged him to begin his journey as an author and share his tales with the world. In his spare time, the author enjoys sports, mostly watching from the bleachers, and his favorite teams are the Titans, Rockets, and Astros. He loves spending time with his family, throwing parties, and his favorite holiday is Halloween.
“It’s a puzzle. In an everyday small town in Texas, folks go about their everyday lives base on decisions in which they are placed in or they placed themselves in,” writes Maiden. “Regardless of the turnout, it is merely a decision in which we hope will turn out one way; but oftentimes, it turns out in a way we never saw coming. Follow along as these few selected individuals find out that it’s a puzzle.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert S. Maiden’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey to discover the truth behind human nature, and what drives the individual decisions that mankind makes every single day. Expertly paced and character-driven, Maiden explores the intricate connections that bind every individual together through these beautifully woven stories that are sure to leave readers spellbound.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “It's a Puzzle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
