Author DSK’s New Book, "Applesauce," is a Continuation and Explanation of His First Work, "Lemonade," and Follows in the Same Mode of Aphoristic Storytelling
Recent release “Applesauce,” from Page Publishing author DSK, is a gripping collection of stories, or books, as DSK calls them, each one a testament to the author’s quest for meaning, his need to record his survival, his desire to intervene in the culture wars, and his refusal to submit to the naysaying voices in his head.
New York, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DSK, whose first book was entitled “Lemonade,” has completed his new book, “Applesauce”: a gripping collection of tales. DSK was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2000 and has been chronically ill ever since. His primary symptom is that he hears hostile voices inside his head. This has made the composition of both books very difficult, but he has produced them despite his mental illness. He writes with high functionality, reason, intentionality, and style.
Published by Page Publishing, DSK’s thought-provoking collection takes readers on an incredible journey they won’t soon forget.
Within its pages, DSK writes, “There is a book about a transcontinental motorcyclist; a book concerning the preparation for a sea voyage; a book about some of the author’s few accoutrements; there is a book about a journey by sea to the Azores. There is a book about German and American factories, and a book about more common transportation. There is a book on the economy; a book on a carnival festivity; and a book on actual American utopias—from cohousing to Earthships. There is a book about a major Tennessee branch of the Manhattan Project; a book about a lightning and thunder resort; a book about two veterans; a book about a youthful community; and finally, a book that represents a return to the existential experience of street life.”
