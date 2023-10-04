Author Monica Rios’s New Book, "Knock! Knock! A True Ghost Story," Centers Around a Series of Encounters with Ghosts and Their Urgent Warnings for the Author
Recent release “Knock! Knock! A True Ghost Story,” from Page Publishing author Monica Rios, is a fascinating story that follows the author as she experiences spectral apparitions and other signs of ghostly encounters that ultimately lead her to realizing a terrifying truth about her romantic relationship, forcing her to act in order to save both herself and her sons.
New York, NY, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Monica Rios, who enjoys spending time with her children and pets, as well as caring for her plants and writing, has completed her new book, “Knock! Knock! A True Ghost Story”: a gripping thriller that follows the author as she grapples with strange encounters that leave her questioning whether ghosts are truly real, while also discovering the truth behind her relationship.
Rios writes, “Have you seen a ghost? Well, I suppose, depending on the reader: I have either found someone who just answered, ‘Yes, I have,’ or I have found someone who said, ‘No, but I want to see them.’ Well, to the people whose answer started with a yes, I hope you don’t have stories like mine. To the people who wish to see them, I feel evil wanting to trade places with you. To the nonbelievers out there, I only wish I had your luxury.”
Published by Page Publishing, Monica Rios’s enthralling tale will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page as they follow Rios on her journey to appease the spirits and discover why they have appeared to her. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Rios weaves an unforgettable tale that will have readers questioning whether or not ghosts truly do exist.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Knock! Knock! A True Ghost Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
