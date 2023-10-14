"Four Seasons – One Day" with Inessa Kraft
Inessa Kraft's "Four Seasons - One Day" captures a traveler's journey through all four seasons in a single day, in January, in Cyprus. The film is now being selected for festival programs worldwide.
Limassol, Cyprus, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Inessa Kraft's new film, "Four Seasons - One Day," showcases a day in Cyprus. In just one day, in January, a traveler experiences the beauty of winter, spring, summer, and autumn. The film is now being chosen for various film festivals around the world.
Filmed in the diverse landscapes of Cyprus, the movie takes the viewer from a snowy mountain peak to an autumn-colored forest, then to a fresh spring meadow and finally to a sunny summer beach. It's a journey through the whole year in just a day.
The film's mood is set with calming music composed by John Vallely. It also features a song by Arsenios Agisilaou, known as "The Greek Samurai," titled "Oh Lord, I Found Heaven." The visuals are enhanced by aerial shots captured by Charalampos (Harris) Paschalidis, giving a bird's eye view of Cyprus.
Inessa Kraft is known for making films that combine travel and thoughtful stories. "Four Seasons - One Day" is a great example of this. The film reminds viewers that everyday moments can be truly special.
With her film, Inessa wants to show that sometimes the impossible is possible, like experiencing all seasons in one day.
"Four Seasons – One Day" is now being selected for festival programs worldwide. The film hasn't premiered in Cyprus yet, but when it does, Inessa will be proud to show locals how much their island has been appreciated by audiences around the world.
