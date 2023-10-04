Author Fatimah Perkins’s New Book, "My Sister Has Germs," Follows a Little Girl Who Tries to Avoid Her Sick Sister at All Costs After Seeing Her Spread Germs Everywhere

Recent release “My Sister Has Germs,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Fatimah Perkins, centers around Makenzie, a little girl who suddenly has the ability to see germs all around her house. After discovering her sister is sick and is the one spreading germs everywhere, she tries her best to stay away but eventually decides something must be done to stop the dangerous germs.