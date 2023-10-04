Author Fatimah Perkins’s New Book, "My Sister Has Germs," Follows a Little Girl Who Tries to Avoid Her Sick Sister at All Costs After Seeing Her Spread Germs Everywhere
Recent release “My Sister Has Germs,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Fatimah Perkins, centers around Makenzie, a little girl who suddenly has the ability to see germs all around her house. After discovering her sister is sick and is the one spreading germs everywhere, she tries her best to stay away but eventually decides something must be done to stop the dangerous germs.
Newark, DE, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fatimah Perkins has completed her new book, “My Sister Has Germs”: a charming story of a young girl who can suddenly see germs and does her best to stay away from her sister who has been spreading germs all over their house.
“Saturdays are usually the best day of the week for Makenzie and her adopted little sister, Maggie, but this Saturday was nothing they could imagine,” writes Perkins. “Dramatic Makenzie tells her tale of how she tried to escape Maggie because she had germs growing on everything. Until finally, she decided to do something about it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fatimah Perkins’s engaging tale is the perfect tool to help parents and guardians connect with younger readers and help them to learn all about germs, and how to keep others from getting sick and limit the spread of germs when someone has a cold or other illness. With colorful artwork to help bring this imaginative story to life, “My Sister Has Germs” is an important story that is sure to leave readers with newfound knowledge and help them conquer their fear of germs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Sister Has Germs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
