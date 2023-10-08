Aldelo Announces Updated Onboarding Process for Direct Integration with DoorDash Delivery Service Platform
Now Available to New and Existing Aldelo Express Cloud POS Merchants
Pleasanton, CA, October 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aldelo, L.P., developer of the Aldelo Express Cloud POS restaurant technology platform that includes a native suite of merchant-facing and customer-facing iOS and Android point of sale (POS) solutions, recently updated the onboarding process for its direct integration with leading delivery service platform DoorDash and the Aldelo Express Cloud POS platform.
The updated Aldelo Express DoorDash onboarding process allows merchants to create a new DoorDash account or log into their existing DoorDash account to begin a seamless deployment process. The new experience provides a simple pathway for merchants who wish to add yet another efficient, valuable, and customer-driven solution to their restaurant operation.
Once the onboarding process is completed, scheduled and on-demand menu changes made in Aldelo Express Cloud POS platform are automatically displayed on the DoorDash online delivery platform, eliminating extra work for Aldelo Express users. Hourly platform syncs ensure available menu items and subsequent updates are accurate, including informing customers of “out of stock items.”
When browsing a restaurant’s DoorDash online platform, customers view current specials and menus, select orders, and complete online payments that are then seamlessly reported back to the restaurant’s Aldelo Express Cloud POS system. Merchants also view daily DoorDash sales reports in the Aldelo Express cloud back-office.
The direct integration supports merchants as they create unique menu item markups exclusively for DoorDash orders, according to their business needs. Users may also customize and adjust their restaurant’s DoorDash service availability through the Aldelo Express Cloud POS back-office as their business needs change, allowing merchants to properly inform customers seeking to order through the DoorDash online store.
“Aldelo is committed to providing strategic business solutions that help merchants streamline their restaurant operation and enhance customer satisfaction in an ever-changing restaurant industry,” states Jeff Moore, V.P. of Operations with Aldelo, L.P. “The new DoorDash onboarding experience for Aldelo Express Cloud POS merchants provides simplicity when merging technologies in order to maximize their business potential in today’s market.”
Direct integration of DoorDash with Aldelo Express eliminates the need for additional devices to manage DoorDash orders, reducing clutter and freeing up valuable counter space. Aldelo Express Cloud POS users easily manage individual DoorDash orders directly from restaurant POS devices and communicate anticipated delivery times to customers by sending a pre-configured auto-response based on a particular part of the day, or day of the week.
Aldelo Express Cloud POS prints all DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers or kitchen display systems, clearly identifying the DoorDash order information and auto-closing tickets.
The Aldelo Express Cloud POS and DoorDash direct integration is available to Aldelo Express users at no additional cost from Aldelo and supports a variety of automated features and benefits, including:
- Aldelo Express and DoorDash menu and order auto-sync that is always current and available
- Pushing scheduled or on-demand menu changes to DoorDash, removing “out of stock” items
- Synchronizing orders with Aldelo Express POS with auto-confirmation to customers
- Printing DoorDash orders directly to restaurant printers and Kitchen Display Systems (KDS)
- Opening a DoorDash cashier and payment tender in Aldelo Express POS
- Clearly identifying DoorDash Orders and ID, Available Dasher Info, and Auto-Closes tickets
Learn more at www.Aldelo.com
Contact
Jeff Moore
877-639-8767
www.Aldelo.com
Also, management@Aldelo.com
