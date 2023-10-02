Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Last Princess" by Maymunah Qasir
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Last Princess," a fantasy by Maymunah Qasir.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "The Last Princess"
The Last Princess takes readers on a magical adventure of a lifetime following the extraordinary journey of an ordinary girl who stumbles upon an enchanted world filled with fairy tale characters and mystical wonders. From a seemingly mundane walk back home, she finds herself transported into a world beyond imagination, where dreams blend with reality.
As she steps through a mysterious door, she discovers a realm where reality and fantasy intertwine. A world where fairy tale princesses, talking animals, and fantastical creatures coexist, inviting her to experience the enchantment firsthand. As she interacts with beloved characters, she is swept away by their warmth and hospitality.
Yet, amidst the grandeur and magic, an unexpected threat arises, forcing her to make a life-changing decision.
The Last Princess is a tale of self-discovery, courage, and the power of choice. It explores themes of responsibility, friendship, and the value of one's true self. Amidst the whimsical adventures and dazzling parties, she must navigate the challenges of being the last princess and decide what truly matters to her heart.
"The Last Princess" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 26 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946378
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.15 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CHX425T7
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TLPMQ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
