Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "God Doesn’t Love Me" by Gary Davis
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "God Doesn’t Love Me," comedy poems by Gary Davis.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "God Doesn’t Love Me" and the Author, Gary Davis
An eclectic collection of comedy poems from award-winning stand up comedian, Gary Davis. As Gary Davis says: He has often been compared with one of the Marx brothers. Unfortunately, it was Milton Marx who worked in retail. He comes from a bit of a "show biz" family. His cousin was Bernard Bresslaw, famous for being in the "Carry On" films. His other cousin, Jewel, danced with the Folies Bergère in Paris. She wasn’t supposed to; she just got drunk one night and joined in. He lives quietly in rural Essex with his wife, a family of foxes and a lot of squirrels.
"God Doesn’t Love Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 80 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946385
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.48 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJVQBV63
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GDLM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
