Darrell Weddington’s Newly Released "The Apostles" is a Compelling Young Adult Fiction That Packs a Spiritual Punch
“The Apostles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell Weddington, is an engaging story of the unseen battle of good versus evil as a young man on a mission of discovery finds a shocking twist of fate awaiting following a tragic loss.
Bossier City, LA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Apostles”: a captivating action adventure with heart. “The Apostles” is the creation of published author Darrell Weddington.
Weddington shares, “David’s life is forever altered after his parents die in a tragic accident, and he comes to live with his grandmother, Estelle, in Texas. The tragedy places him on a course to learn the truth about why his parents were taken from him and who’s to blame.
“He sets himself on a quest to learn about the good God that his parents talked so much about, and with the help of his friends, Mia, Mason, and that of a mysterious teacher, he becomes a part of a like-minded group of kids who come to be known as 'The Apostles.'
“God’s display of His awesome miracle-working power through this group of mere children has come to the attention of Satan himself who has commanded his demons to disband this group before they reach adulthood for fear they will once again turn the world upside down, sparking a worldwide revival that will cost him millions of souls. No option, including death, is off the table.
“So while the demons work to undermine the efforts of the Apostles, angels are dispatched from heaven to keep them safe, battling the forces of man and demon on their behalf, while behind the scenes, the Holy Spirit guides them in the completion of their missions through the employment of the gifts of the Spirit.
“The good fight of faith is on.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell Weddington’s new book gives balance to complex themes of faith and heroism in an enjoyable narrative that will engage the mind and inspire the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Apostles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Apostles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
