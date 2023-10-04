Kerry Foster’s Newly Released “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” is a Thoughtful Memoir That Brings Perspective to the Complexities of Life
“Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerry Foster, is an insightful reflection on life’s highs, lows, and in-betweens as the author shares his most cherished and challenging experiences.
Philadelphia, PA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands”: a poignant exploration of the lessons and blessings found along the way. “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” is the creation of published author Kerry Foster.
Foster shares, “The book is about an African American male’s journey in life and his awakening of self-discovery at a later age. Peaking at Sixty acknowledges this process of self-discovery as a two-tier reality. Life is chaotic and meaningful. With all life’s complexity and conundrum, life deserves to be accompanied and, most of all, celebrated more than criticized or condemned.
“This book is a reflection and a confession that asserts, there is no one-size-fits-all path to development in life. Life is. Life always is, until it ain’t. We are confronted by life every day. You have to learn to evolve: adapt, adjust, and overcome.
“Everyone has a valid story that explains their humanity: pain, struggle, fears, challenges, hopes, dreams, and seemingly contradictions in life.
“Life is not fair; yet it is. The book presents a candid childlike—no fear—and introspective look at life that is unique, common, heartfelt, and motivational.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Foster’s new book offers a deeply personal window into the author’s personal and spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
