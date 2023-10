Kerry Foster’s Newly Released “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” is a Thoughtful Memoir That Brings Perspective to the Complexities of Life

Philadelphia, PA, October 04, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands”: a poignant exploration of the lessons and blessings found along the way. “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” is the creation of published author Kerry Foster.Foster shares, “The book is about an African American male’s journey in life and his awakening of self-discovery at a later age. Peaking at Sixty acknowledges this process of self-discovery as a two-tier reality. Life is chaotic and meaningful. With all life’s complexity and conundrum, life deserves to be accompanied and, most of all, celebrated more than criticized or condemned.“This book is a reflection and a confession that asserts, there is no one-size-fits-all path to development in life. Life is. Life always is, until it ain’t. We are confronted by life every day. You have to learn to evolve: adapt, adjust, and overcome.“Everyone has a valid story that explains their humanity: pain, struggle, fears, challenges, hopes, dreams, and seemingly contradictions in life.“Life is not fair; yet it is. The book presents a candid childlike—no fear—and introspective look at life that is unique, common, heartfelt, and motivational.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Foster’s new book offers a deeply personal window into the author’s personal and spiritual journey.Consumers can purchase “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Peaking At 60: My Times Are In His Hands,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.