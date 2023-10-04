Shana Dressel’s Newly Released "Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game" is a Delightful Lesson on Good Sportsmanship and Hard Work
“Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shana Dressel, is a vibrant children’s tale that finds a sweet friendship filled with encouragement and positivity that helps lead to a winning day.
Dallas, TX, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game”: a lighthearted tale that carries an important life lesson. “Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game” is the creation of published author Shana Dressel.
Dressel shares, “This fun and inspirational story shows the value of hard work and the support of loved ones. The story demonstrates that knowing that you gave it your best effort is much more important than winning. It also shows that supporting those around us, in good times and in bad, is living our best Christian life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shana Dressel’s new book is a simple narrative perfect for early readers beginning to build their confidence with literacy skills.
Dressel delivers a second enjoyable adventure within the pages of the sequel to the story that introduced readers to Cullie the Crustacean and his adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cullie the Crustacean: It’s How You Play the Game,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
