Irma Parke’s Newly Released "The Dream" is a Creative Narrative That Finds a Frustrated Older Sister Having a Surprising Realization Following a Scary Dream
“The Dream,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irma Parke, is a delightful juvenile fiction that explores the complexities of sibling connections through a unique experience.
Bandera, TX, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Dream”: a charming tale of sibling rivalry and an unexpected lesson. “The Dream” is the creation of published author Irma Parke, a native of Texas with a passion for the creative arts.
Parke shares, “Most will agree that sibling rivalry is a universal thing that happens daily in many homes. Twelve-year-old Jenny, the main character in The Dream, thinks her little brother, Jake, is a real pain, and wishes she didn’t have to deal with him. That is, until she has a dream that will change everything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irma Parke’s new book will entertain the imagination as young readers share with their siblings and friends.
Consumers can purchase “The Dream” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dream,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
