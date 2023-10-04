Lynn Martin’s Newly Released "The Covenant" is an Informative Discussion of the Importance of a Biblically-Based Agreement
“The Covenant,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Martin, is an encouraging argument for the sanctity of a faith-based covenant and how that translates to the wedding vows often taken lightly in modern society.
New York, NY, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Covenant”: a potent reminder of the depth and importance that true covenant pacts entail. “The Covenant” is the creation of published author Lynn Martin, who worked as an electrical engineer for thirty-five years.
Martin shares, “After reading covenant, I realized that Christians today have all but forgotten the blessing Covenant has to offer, with its promises, security, love, and closeness to God that can’t be broken by our failures.
“Because God cannot fail us, His blood covers our mistakes. Every Christian should be reminded of these facts constantly thanking God for this book.
“Marriage will never be taken lightly after reading The Covenant. In fact, it should be read at every Christian marriage ceremony. You will be amazed and shocked by the seriousness of the covenant into which you are entering. You will love this book.
“'The author has truly written from the heart of God.'
-Tom, a humble fisherman for the souls of men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Martin’s new book challenges the modern assumption that marital vows are easily broken and can be entered into lightly.
Martin shares in hopes of encouraging readers in their understanding of the covenants discussed in the Bible, especially the marital covenant, and God’s promise to all.
Consumers can purchase “The Covenant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Covenant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martin shares, “After reading covenant, I realized that Christians today have all but forgotten the blessing Covenant has to offer, with its promises, security, love, and closeness to God that can’t be broken by our failures.
“Because God cannot fail us, His blood covers our mistakes. Every Christian should be reminded of these facts constantly thanking God for this book.
“Marriage will never be taken lightly after reading The Covenant. In fact, it should be read at every Christian marriage ceremony. You will be amazed and shocked by the seriousness of the covenant into which you are entering. You will love this book.
“'The author has truly written from the heart of God.'
-Tom, a humble fisherman for the souls of men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Martin’s new book challenges the modern assumption that marital vows are easily broken and can be entered into lightly.
Martin shares in hopes of encouraging readers in their understanding of the covenants discussed in the Bible, especially the marital covenant, and God’s promise to all.
Consumers can purchase “The Covenant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Covenant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories