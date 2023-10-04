Curtis K. Chocholous’s New Book "52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall do Greater Things" is an Essential Resource for All Leaders at Any Management Level
“52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall Do Greater Things,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis K. Chocholous, provides a refreshingly well thought out perspective that will sharpen critical thinking, decision-making and communications.
The Villages, FL, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall Do Greater Things”: an articulate devotional style resource meant to inspire all year long. “52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall Do Greater Things” is the creation of published author Curtis K. Chocholous.
Chocholous shares, “Read this short fifty-two weeks of back-to-basics leadership—one week at a time—to discover—or maybe rediscover—what it means to master the fundamentals of business. 52 Weeks of Leadership will—if you make the trip—set you on a course to acquire profound knowledge. Fully acquiring and applying that knowledge is entirely up to you. The ultimate goal of every leader should be to help people go to a higher level and reach their potential because potential is something that should always be increasing. Human potential, like voltage, is easy to measure. In doing so, you and your business associates shall do greater things. This book contains fifty-two short stories written to stir the heart, inspire the mind, and help business leaders and their people achieve far greater levels of success and happiness in business and life. The last story is yet to be written—that’s your story—and my goal is to help you write it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis K. Chocholous’s new book will challenge anyone in a leadership position to reflect on their current practices and motivate them to seek new opportunities to improve their leadership capabilities, performance and results.
Consumers can purchase “52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall Do Greater Things” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “52 Weeks of Leadership: One Week at a Time: You Shall Do Greater Things,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
