Christine Rosa’s Newly Released "A True Test in Time" is an Engaging Balance of Personal Memoir and Message of Encouragement in Faith
“A True Test in Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Rosa, is a careful study of key moments and relevant scripture that will touch readers’ spirits as they reflect on the multilayered message within.
San Diego, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A True Test in Time”: a creative and reflective autobiographical work. “A True Test in Time” is the creation of published author Christine Rosa.
Rosa shares, “In closing, my friend, I am truly happy to know God’s mercy upon your life today and hopeful to the Lord for your path of new adventures. I pray for comfort and healing for you. I pray God washes over you with His fruits of the Spirit, and I know God will give you so much more. I truly believe God will help you today and meet you where you are at. So, my friend, may God show you all new things. In Jesus’s name. Amen.
Philippians 4:13
Colossians 3:1
Jeremiah 29:11
I hope you have enjoyed this book that the Holy Spirit wrote out. Please let me know at notwcr08@icloud.com.
This book will be healing and show you the peace you need. Grace upon grace and comfort and love. God truly loves you and will stand for you always.
Have a fun new beginning and faith journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Rosa’s new book will challenge readers to look at the lessons found within moments of unexpected grief or hardship as they consider the related scripture in each section.
Consumers can purchase “A True Test in Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A True Test in Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
