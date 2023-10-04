Carol Greenholt’s Newly Released "Tales of a Dry Cleaner" is a Creative Memoir That Explores the Highs and Lows of Working in the Dry-Clean Business
“Tales of a Dry Cleaner,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Greenholt, is a collection of humorous reflections that offer readers insightful advice on life and faith through a unique profession.
Hanover, PA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of a Dry Cleaner”: an entertaining and warmhearted read. “Tales of a Dry Cleaner” is the creation of published author Carol Greenholt, who has been in the Dryclean Laundry business with her husband for 31 years. She has been a bible study teacher for children's ministry and lead several women's groups. She and her husband have owned their Dryclean business for over 25 years.
Greenholt shares, “Ever get in a tight spot? Squeezed in with no clear answer? In her first book, Carol Greenholt attempts to lead you into the world of dry cleaning. It’s not magic, and it’s hard work. Reading the stories inside will give you a chuckle and perhaps make you think about what you would do if you faced that same tight spot in which she found herself. Enjoy the read!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Greenholt’s new book will entertain while imparting an unexpected lesson.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of a Dry Cleaner” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of a Dry Cleaner,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
