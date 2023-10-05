Senora Brown’s Newly Released "Alona’s Hope" is a Touching Story of a Loving Sister’s Journey to Understanding
“Alona’s Hope,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Senora Brown, is a touching tale of hope and understanding as the complexities of life with autism is explored.
Los Angeles, CA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Alona’s Hope”: a warmhearted message of encouragement for families living with autism. “Alona’s Hope” is the creation of published author Senora Brown, a dedicated wife and mother of four who resides in Southern California.
Brown shares, “Alona’s Hope is a simple, sweetly written book about autism. It takes you on the journey of Alona’s realization that her brother behaves differently from her. As she questions her mother about her younger brother’s ways, she finds out why he responds the way he does. My only hope is that now we begin to have conversations about autism, 'Let’s Speak.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Senora Brown’s new book features engaging illustrations crafted by Christopher Powell, an Animation and Illustration graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Consumers can purchase “Alona’s Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Alona’s Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
