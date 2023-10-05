Charles William Esposito’s Newly Released "Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Short Prose and Verse
“Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles William Esposito, is a cerebral exercise in reflection and faith as a series of compelling topics are presented within a uniquely guided format.
Babylon, NY, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow”: an enjoyable and challenging collection of poetic works. “Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow” is the creation of published author Charles William Esposito, who graduated from Eastern Military Academy where he excelled in sports and leadership. He went on to earn an associate degree from Nassau Community College. Then he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree, graduating with honors. After graduation, Charles went on to retire from the United States Postal Service after twenty-two years and resides in Oakdale, New York.
Esposito shares, “The object of this book is an exercise in thought and an exploration of our consciousness. For only in knowing and growing ourselves can we truly make a difference in existence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles William Esposito’s new book draws from topics within our modern world, spirituality, and much more to engage the minds of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase “Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some Thoughts from the Other Side of the Rainbow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
