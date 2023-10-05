Ana Ernesto’s Newly Released "Charity’s Fleece" is an Imaginative Tale of Unexpected Blessings When a Little Sheep Meets a Special Child
“Charity’s Fleece,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ana Ernesto, is a delightful story of faith and connection as a dedicated shepherd seeks to care for a little lamb with an inexplicable malady.
New York, NY, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Charity’s Fleece”: a fun narrative that helps young readers begin to understand the power of Jesus. “Charity’s Fleece” is the creation of published author Ana Ernesto, a dedicated wife and mother.
Ernesto shares, “Bethlehem was a quiet and fearful town. Under the rule of King Herod, there was always a feeling of worry. Did he want more taxes, or is he going to change the law? Prayer was necessary to the people of Bethlehem, but people were losing hope.
“A sheep farm very near the town was a great home. The shepherd took great care of all his sheep and made sure they had everything they needed. One night changed everything because there was a new addition to the farm. Joy was felt all around the farm, but challenges were ahead. It was the start of an adventure where curiosity delivered some good news for everyone.
“It is a charming story for young and old to inspire faith and hope in all hearts—a story to encourage us to never give up and to take courage when bearing our crosses. Miracles do happen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ana Ernesto’s new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important lesson of faith to upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “Charity’s Fleece” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charity’s Fleece,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
