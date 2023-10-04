Alexander Furman’s New Book, "Halo: Defiance," is a Compelling Novel of a Captain and His Team Who Must Help Buy Time as a Planet is Evacuated Before It's Destroyed
Galesburg, MI, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexander Furman has completed his most recent book, “Halo: Defiance”: a gripping story that follows a captain and his newly assembled team as they attempt to assist with the evacuation of a planet that’s about to be destroyed.
Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, author Alexander Furman obtained his BA in public relations from Iowa State University and an MA in communications and leadership from Purdue University. After completing his undergraduate degree in Iowa, he went on to serve as an officer in the United States Marine Corps for several years, leaving the service in 2019 as a captain and is currently the executive director of marketing for a behavioral health-care organization. He lives with his wife, Melissa; his daughter, Emery; and their two orange tabbies, Ghost and Ember. He and his family have since moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he enjoys hunting, writing, playing golf, and watching his daughter grow.
Furman shares, “April 2539. It has been more than a decade since the beginning of the Covenant War that has seen billions dead and colonies falling like dominoes. Humanity is spread thin and running out of time. The Office of Naval Intelligence and their Prowler Corps, a collective of secretive stealth ships, have found the ruthless ‘Fleet of Particular Justice’ and their next likely target, a planet called Boundary—a rare stroke of luck for the battered United Nations Space Command.
“With little time to prepare or plan, task force commander Captain Alastair Fulton and his small fleet have been dispatched to meet the Covenant head-on. With the help of the hastily formed Teal Team—Arthur-079, Solomon-069, Sheila-065, and Cal-141—Captain Fulton and his crew must meet their foe head-on to buy time the citizens of Boundary so desperately need to evacuate. An unlikely group of militia and political figures come together with the brave men and women of Task Force Lima to defy the Covenant in what they so desperately seek: the utter annihilation of humanity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexander Furman’s book is a suspense-driven thrill ride that is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. As Captain Fulton and his crew do everything that they can do to help the people of Boundary, their limits will be tested and, in the end, they’ll question if they’ll be enough to stop Boundary’s destruction.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Halo: Defiance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
