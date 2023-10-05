Christine McGivern’s New Book, "Easy Dorm Recipes," is a Collection of Recipes Designed for Those Who Lack the Time and Resources to Cook in a Traditional Kitchen
Bay Shore, NY, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christine McGivern has completed her most recent book, “Easy Dorm Recipes”: a series of recipes designed to help readers craft fulfilling and satiating meals despite a lack of access to a full kitchen and appliances.
Although she did not go away to a college and experience dorm life, author Christine McGivern ran into circumstances that required her to manage, as someone might have to, in that style of living. In her own bedroom on Long Island, New York, she constantly commuted through school and the many jobs that she worked to support herself. Finding very little time to get a meal in and having access to a regular kitchen, McGivern came up with different and convenient cooking methods.
McGivern writes, “To survive on your own, one must adapt to the habitual living you are dealt. Adapt to your tools and space and create with what surrounds you, with note to rules of cleanliness and hygiene principles.
“This book of recipes gives you a few simple methods to create a few fun, easy, and tasty meals with convenience. You may have some common items to stock your cabinets, such as ketchup, salt, pepper, bottled water, and noodle varieties; you can keep them on hand to use at your convenience. You are also open to create with noodle choices and seasonings to your liking.
“This book will help the dormer, who may have limited time and space, to enjoy a good, unconventional pasta dish, as well as help the sophisticated kid on their way to culinary creation with little supervision after school with these easy methods.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christine McGivern’s book is directly inspired by the author’s own experiences cooking without a kitchen and will lead to simple, yet tasty meals made through unconventional methods. Through her recipes, McGivern will provide tips and tricks to help broaden one’s horizon into the world of cooking while juggling other aspects of their lives that prevent them from cooking in a traditional kitchen setting.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Easy Dorm Recipes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
