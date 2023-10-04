Author Janette Winkler’s New Book, "Big Top Trouble," is an Adorable Story That Follows a Curious Cat as He Explores the Traveling Circus But Quickly Ends Up in Hot Water
Recent release “Big Top Trouble,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janette Winkler, is a riveting story that follows a cat named Taylor, whose curiosity and adventurous nature is constantly getting him into trouble. When he discovers the circus has come to town, Taylor heads off to explore under the Big Top, only to end up causing mischief ruining the show.
Kingston, TN, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janette Winkler has completed her new book, “Big Top Trouble”: a charming tale that follows the misadventures of a curious cat named Taylor who finds himself in a bit of trouble when he wanders into the traveling circus and causes chaos and mayhem for the performers and audience alike.
“The circus came to town, and curiosity got the best of a kitten named Taylor,” shares Winkler. “He becomes the center of attention, disturbing the performers and causing havoc in the three rings of the Big Top.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janette Winkler’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an exciting adventure as they follow Taylor on his epic journey through the Big Top, witnessing all the exciting acts and attractions the circus has to offer. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Winkler’s tale to life, young readers will discover an important lesson on following the rules to avoid making trouble.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Big Top Trouble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
