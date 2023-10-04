Author Janette Winkler’s New Book, "Big Top Trouble," is an Adorable Story That Follows a Curious Cat as He Explores the Traveling Circus But Quickly Ends Up in Hot Water

Recent release “Big Top Trouble,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janette Winkler, is a riveting story that follows a cat named Taylor, whose curiosity and adventurous nature is constantly getting him into trouble. When he discovers the circus has come to town, Taylor heads off to explore under the Big Top, only to end up causing mischief ruining the show.