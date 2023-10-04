Author Taso Papargiriou’s New Book, "Sofia: A Woman with a Golden Heart," is a Profound Journey the Explores the Author's Incredible Love for the Woman Who Saved His Soul
Recent release “Sofia: A Woman with a Golden Heart,” from Covenant Books author Taso Papargiriou, is a heartfelt and captivating assortment of poetry and short stories designed to help readers discover the incredible depth of emotions and adoration the author feels for his beloved, Sofia.
St. Petersburg Beach, FL, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Taso Papargiriou, who immigrated from Greece and served in the Navy in the Merchant Marines, has completed his new book, “Sofia: A Woman with a Golden Heart”: a collection of poems and short stories dedicated to a woman who brought joy and love into the author’s life following tragedy.
Following the loss of his wife, author Taso Papargiriou found himself deep in despair and severely depressed. It was during this time that he met Sofia, who changed his life forever and truly saved him. Through his love for her, Taso found himself inspired to write poetry in dedication to her kindness and generosity she displayed for him in his time of need.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Taso Papargiriou’s new book is a moving and emotionally explosive series that is sure to tug at the heartstrings of readers and remain with them long after its beautiful conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Sofia: A Woman with a Golden Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories