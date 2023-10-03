Author Antoinette Zam’s New Book, "The Palm Reader," Invites Readers to Discover Whether Secrets and Rifts Will Divide the Newly Reunited Group of Friends
Recent release “The Palm Reader,” from Page Publishing author Antoinette Zam, is a suspenseful work that follows the women as they come together for a trip and navigate their reconnection.
Princeton, Jct., NJ, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Antoinette Zam, who was born of Italian descent in Brooklyn, New York, has completed her new book, “The Palm Reader”: a compelling novel that highlights the complexities of friendship.
When someone from a friend group dies, the secrets do not die with her. Four women—Casey, Elle, Kathy, and Lauren—were barely adults when they met and became friends at Northwestern University. Their friendship grew over the four years they spent at college, and when their time together came to an end, they held on tight to their ties of love and sympathy.
Casey, after a successful career as an artist, returned home to Cape May, New Jersey, where she met her partner, Alice. Kathy married a successful heart surgeon, Elle became a journalist, and Lauren went on to become a writer.
Years pass, and the women find themselves in separate lives. In their forties, a request is made to return to Cape May for a week’s vacation. This is not a trip the friends are looking forward to since they will have to endure spending time with Alice. Casey’s BFFs share the same feelings of confusion: Why did Casey, who dated successful and interesting women, choose Alice as her life partner?
Alice is not fond of Casey’s BFFs. She thinks the women are shallow, snobby, and selfish. One friend in particular has caused Alice an enormous amount of pain.
The ladies agree to the vacation. The encounter among the friends gets off to a rocky start, but as the week progresses, the BFFs discover they had misjudged Alice. The women find themselves enjoying their time together. And on the last day of the trip, for fun, they visit a palm reader.
However, this becomes the beginning of a new era of their lives—an era of questioning themselves, their relationships, and the past. That same night, the palm reader’s words unearth the locked-away secrets of their friendship.
Lauren and Kathy find themselves in an unending rift which, in turn, harms Kathy’s husband, Derek.
Since the age of twelve, Elle had been plagued by a secret from her past—a secret she successfully kept hidden until now. Alice will reveal a secret that will divide the friends. An innocent palm reading will change the women’s lives forever.
Author Antoinette Zam is proud to call herself a New Yorker. Thirty-eight years ago, she moved to West Windsor, New Jersey. She was once told that if you reside in a state longer than the state you were born in, you are officially from that state. She likes to think of herself as a New York/Jersey gal who enjoys writing.
Thirty-six years ago, she married her beloved husband, Arnold. He supports every crazy thing Antoinette can muster, like her love of writing. They have four children and seven grandchildren, including two nieces, and their families.
As mentioned in her last novel, “Scarred by Death,” it was her mother, before her passing, who inspired her to write. She loved the way her daughter told a story and encouraged her to put her thoughts to paper. At the young age of sixty-three, she began to write.
In the summer, Antoinette can be found lounging on a beach chair, reading, taking long walks along the shore, biking on the boardwalk, and eating breakfast at Rita’s deli while watching the boats glide along the bay. The shore is where she creates memories with those most precious to her—her family.
Her love for the Jersey shore and current events brought to fruition “The Palm Reader.” Currently, she is working on a third book titled “A Christmas Awakening.”
Zam writes, “Kathy cared for the children, the house, the gardens, and her husband’s needs, without help. Two years ago, Kathy contracted a virus, which landed her in bed for three weeks. When she was back on her feet, Derek insisted Kathy find a nanny to help with the children. She knew Fanny was the right one twenty minutes after meeting with her. One year later, Fanny moved into the guest house. Fanny’s only child, her son, lived with his family in California. With her extended family and friends living in Connecticut, for now, Fanny would remain on the East Coast.”
Published by Page Publishing, Antoinette Zam’s mesmerizing tale reveals whether the women’s friendship will be able to withstand these challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Palm Reader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
When someone from a friend group dies, the secrets do not die with her. Four women—Casey, Elle, Kathy, and Lauren—were barely adults when they met and became friends at Northwestern University. Their friendship grew over the four years they spent at college, and when their time together came to an end, they held on tight to their ties of love and sympathy.
Casey, after a successful career as an artist, returned home to Cape May, New Jersey, where she met her partner, Alice. Kathy married a successful heart surgeon, Elle became a journalist, and Lauren went on to become a writer.
Years pass, and the women find themselves in separate lives. In their forties, a request is made to return to Cape May for a week’s vacation. This is not a trip the friends are looking forward to since they will have to endure spending time with Alice. Casey’s BFFs share the same feelings of confusion: Why did Casey, who dated successful and interesting women, choose Alice as her life partner?
Alice is not fond of Casey’s BFFs. She thinks the women are shallow, snobby, and selfish. One friend in particular has caused Alice an enormous amount of pain.
The ladies agree to the vacation. The encounter among the friends gets off to a rocky start, but as the week progresses, the BFFs discover they had misjudged Alice. The women find themselves enjoying their time together. And on the last day of the trip, for fun, they visit a palm reader.
However, this becomes the beginning of a new era of their lives—an era of questioning themselves, their relationships, and the past. That same night, the palm reader’s words unearth the locked-away secrets of their friendship.
Lauren and Kathy find themselves in an unending rift which, in turn, harms Kathy’s husband, Derek.
Since the age of twelve, Elle had been plagued by a secret from her past—a secret she successfully kept hidden until now. Alice will reveal a secret that will divide the friends. An innocent palm reading will change the women’s lives forever.
Author Antoinette Zam is proud to call herself a New Yorker. Thirty-eight years ago, she moved to West Windsor, New Jersey. She was once told that if you reside in a state longer than the state you were born in, you are officially from that state. She likes to think of herself as a New York/Jersey gal who enjoys writing.
Thirty-six years ago, she married her beloved husband, Arnold. He supports every crazy thing Antoinette can muster, like her love of writing. They have four children and seven grandchildren, including two nieces, and their families.
As mentioned in her last novel, “Scarred by Death,” it was her mother, before her passing, who inspired her to write. She loved the way her daughter told a story and encouraged her to put her thoughts to paper. At the young age of sixty-three, she began to write.
In the summer, Antoinette can be found lounging on a beach chair, reading, taking long walks along the shore, biking on the boardwalk, and eating breakfast at Rita’s deli while watching the boats glide along the bay. The shore is where she creates memories with those most precious to her—her family.
Her love for the Jersey shore and current events brought to fruition “The Palm Reader.” Currently, she is working on a third book titled “A Christmas Awakening.”
Zam writes, “Kathy cared for the children, the house, the gardens, and her husband’s needs, without help. Two years ago, Kathy contracted a virus, which landed her in bed for three weeks. When she was back on her feet, Derek insisted Kathy find a nanny to help with the children. She knew Fanny was the right one twenty minutes after meeting with her. One year later, Fanny moved into the guest house. Fanny’s only child, her son, lived with his family in California. With her extended family and friends living in Connecticut, for now, Fanny would remain on the East Coast.”
Published by Page Publishing, Antoinette Zam’s mesmerizing tale reveals whether the women’s friendship will be able to withstand these challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Palm Reader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories