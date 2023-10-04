Author Bunk Russell’s New Book, "The Uprising: We Almost Forgot Freedom Isn’t Free," is the Exciting Third Book in the "Heartland" Trilogy
Recent release “The Uprising: We Almost Forgot Freedom Isn’t Free,” from Page Publishing author Bunk Russell, highlights the author’s unique ability to blend vocabulary, narrative, and character development into readable prose while keeping readers on the edge of their seats with an intriguing and captivating plot.
Knoxville, TN, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bunk Russell, a highly successful businessman, investor, outdoorsman, and American novelist, has completed his new book, “The Uprising: We Almost Forgot Freedom Isn’t Free”: an impactful work in which patriotism takes on a new meaning as Mike Lane, the leader of the now Patriot Party and the Newly Born Patriot Movement, creates an alliance between strange bedfellows—the patriot militias, the United States military, law enforcement, and a discontented populace.
The country has an openly lesbian president and a Muslim vice president, and they have appointed socialists and socialist sympathizers throughout their cabinet. The New World Union has troops on American soil, and the president has plans to completely remove what little is left of America’s constitutional republic and nationalist structure to become the president of this New World Union. The United States will essentially be dissolved, and all the government, including the military and the national and local law enforcement agencies, will be subservient to the NWU.
Author Bunk Russell is enjoying life with his wife, sharing time in their home in Knoxville, Tennessee, and their home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, while continuing to write. Recently, his books have been highly recommended by Amazon and book reviewers for “USA Today” and a group of New York literary agents.
Russell writes, “A Republican senator in Florida died, and the governor was appointing the progressive attorney general to that seat. The highly populated portion of the state was now blue with only a few red counties in the northern part of the state. Florida looked more like Silicon Valley than the retirement state of the past. It was now a destination state for maturing millennials and middle-aged postmillennials. These populations were very progressive and were in favor of a larger federal government that promoted democratic socialism. Together, they represented the largest voting block not only in the state but also nationwide. The baby boomers had been relegated to a very small population that resided mostly in a few nursing homes, so they had little to no influence today.”
This book release is one of the earlier novels that gives us an example of the good, the bad and the ugly of Generative A.I.
Published by Page Publishing, Bunk Russell’s engaging tale invites readers to follow along as Mike Lane’s coalition attempts to take the country back and to reestablish the constitutional republic of the Founding Fathers.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Uprising: We Almost Forgot Freedom Isn’t Free” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
