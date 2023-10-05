Author Glenn H. Davis Sr.’s New Book, "The Siamese Virus," Follows a Man Plagued by Mysterious Symptoms That Have Lasting Implications for His Life and Relationships

Recent release “The Siamese Virus,” from Page Publishing author Glenn H. Davis Sr., is a fascinating story of Goodwin, a man who begins to develop odd symptoms that, if he were a woman, might indicate he was pregnant. But as doctors begin to investigate his illness, they discover a cause that's even more bizarre, and will change Goodwin's life completely.