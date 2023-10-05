Author Glenn H. Davis Sr.’s New Book, "The Siamese Virus," Follows a Man Plagued by Mysterious Symptoms That Have Lasting Implications for His Life and Relationships
Recent release “The Siamese Virus,” from Page Publishing author Glenn H. Davis Sr., is a fascinating story of Goodwin, a man who begins to develop odd symptoms that, if he were a woman, might indicate he was pregnant. But as doctors begin to investigate his illness, they discover a cause that's even more bizarre, and will change Goodwin's life completely.
Henderson, NV, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glenn H. Davis Sr. has completed his new book, “The Siamese Virus”: a captivating story of a man who begins experiencing odd and interesting symptoms that ends up changing his life forever and results in a new presence in his life that causes mayhem and confusion.
“Goodwin’s infected thumb is rapidly growing, and the doctors are puzzled,” writes Davis Sr. “Goodwin is also unable to make love to his wife, and an overnight stay in the hospital turns into weeks. Goodwin wonders what else can happen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Glenn H. Davis Sr.’s enthralling tale will take readers on a captivating journey as doctors attempt to discover what could be wrong with Goodwin, and the shocking twist of what they finally realize is the issue. Riveting and character-driven, “The Siamese Virus” is sure to delight readers and leave them spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Siamese Virus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
