Author LeRoy Brink-Bovee’s New Book, “The Other Side of Light,” Follows Josh, a Boy Struggling with Dyslexia and the Devastating Recent Death of His Father

Recent release “The Other Side of Light,” from Page Publishing author LeRoy Brink-Bovee, is the story of a young man nearly at his breaking point after the death of his father. Josh, who struggles with crippling dyslexia, must shift his focus in order to find hope and healing.