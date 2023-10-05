Author LeRoy Brink-Bovee’s New Book, “The Other Side of Light,” Follows Josh, a Boy Struggling with Dyslexia and the Devastating Recent Death of His Father
Recent release “The Other Side of Light,” from Page Publishing author LeRoy Brink-Bovee, is the story of a young man nearly at his breaking point after the death of his father. Josh, who struggles with crippling dyslexia, must shift his focus in order to find hope and healing.
Hilo, HI, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LeRoy Brink-Bovee, a retired teacher, has completed his new book, “The Other Side of Light”: a powerful story of struggle and hope. Brink-Bovee’s last years of education service were spent in special education. In this field, he discovered that disability in learning had no bearing on child intelligence. Often, those slow to learn in traditional classrooms were visually or spatially oriented. While learning the typical subjects of education took longer, their grasp of information was richer and more meaningful when achieved.
Published by Page Publishing, Brink-Bovee’s illuminating tale takes readers inside the mind of a young man struggling to overcome his lot in life, to find his way beyond the worst tragedy he has ever faced.
Brink-Bovee writes, “Josh is struggling. Added to the pain of school, struggling through crippling dyslexia, is the recent death of his father. Near his breaking point, his mother sends him to complete a task that ends in a startling new way of seeing that shifts his focus outward. In a new effort to help others, he finds the beginning of healing.”
Readers who wish to experience this compelling and meaningful work can purchase “The Other Side of Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
