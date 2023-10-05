Author Q. L. Booker’s new book, “How Not to Summon a Hero,” is the fascinating adventure of a young hero who is summoned to a new world to defeat the Demon Lord

Recent release “How Not to Summon a Hero (Elyû O shòkokan shinai hòhò),” from Page Publishing author Q. L. Booker, centers around a hero named Ishikei who finds himself ripped from his old life and transported to a new world for help. Unwilling to assist those that called him, Ishikei prepares to do whatever it takes to return back home, even if it means striking a deal with the enemy.