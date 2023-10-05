Author Q. L. Booker’s new book, “How Not to Summon a Hero,” is the fascinating adventure of a young hero who is summoned to a new world to defeat the Demon Lord
Recent release “How Not to Summon a Hero (Elyû O shòkokan shinai hòhò),” from Page Publishing author Q. L. Booker, centers around a hero named Ishikei who finds himself ripped from his old life and transported to a new world for help. Unwilling to assist those that called him, Ishikei prepares to do whatever it takes to return back home, even if it means striking a deal with the enemy.
Atlanta, GA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Q. L. Booker, a self-educated world traveler and observer of human nature, has completed his new book, “How Not to Summon a Hero (Elyû O shòkokan shinai hòhò)”: a gripping fantasy novel that follows a brave and courageous hero who finds himself summoned to a new world to defeat a dangerous enemy, but refuses to help those who summoned him so that he can return home to his own life.
“‘How to Summon a Hero’ is a story unlike any other,” writes Booker. “The summoned stories typically are based on the main character being pulled into another world, saving this world, getting the girl, and living happily ever after. However, our main character has done this already and now has his happily ever after ruined. Not only that, he’s being summoned by the people responsible for their own problems. He refused the offer and wishes to return to his happily ever after but now must face being branded an outlaw. All he wishes is to be reunited with his precious wife, and he will do anything, even strike a deal with the Demon Lord he is summoned to kill. Yet there is more to be revealed such as ‘Why him?’ ‘Who is truly to blame for this all?’ ‘Will he ever be reunited with his wife?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Q. L. Booker’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow the hero Ishikei on his quest to find his way home, by any means necessary. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Booker weaves an imaginative tale that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “How Not to Summon a Hero (Elyû O shòkokan shinai hòhò)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
