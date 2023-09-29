Abby Engelman Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ames, IA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Abby Engelman of Ames, Iowa, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the real estate industry.
About Abby Engelman
Abby Engelman is a Realtor and transaction coordinator with Friedrich Iowa Realty. With over seven years of experience, she has done everything from buying and selling real estate, office administration, and facilitating transactions for agents and clients alike.
Born and raised in Ames, Iowa, Engelman enjoys helping others achieve their home ownership goals. “I love living in what can be a small quiet town or a booming college town. It's ever changing and progressing,” said Engleman. “Because of its ever-changing scene, it makes it an amazing real estate market.”
Engleman was first introduced to real estate when she was twelve years old, helping her dad manage his commercial property by cleaning the common areas. She also spent numerous years working for a property management company during "turnover" season. Before becoming a licensed salesperson, she was a personal assistant to a local realtor.
Engelman earned an A.A. in Culinary Arts from Des Moines Area Community College in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family, traveling, discovering new restaurants, playing intramural volleyball, and lounging with her dog, Mia.
For more information, visit www.engelmanteam.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
