Ardo Medical, Inc. Enlists Dandle•LION Medical to Supply Advanced Breast Pump Solutions for Neonatal MUnits Throughout the US
Electric Breast Pump Pioneer Teams with Neonatal Medical Products Leader to Streamline Offerings and Improve Patient Outcomes.
Herndon, VA, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ardo Medical, Inc., a pioneer and industry leader in electric breast pumps has announced that Dandle•LION Medical, a leading neonatal care products supplier, will serve as the U.S. distributor of Ardo’s breast pump technology-based products for new mothers in hospital care. The partnership, effective immediately, was confirmed today by Nikolaos Papadopoulos, Ardo medical, Inc.’s President and Cathy Bush, Dandle•LION Medical’s Chief Customer Officer.
Ardo, a WHO Code compliant breast pump manufacturer, has now made its hospital breast pumps available alongside Dandle•LION’s robust catalog of neonatal medical products that clinicians and healthcare providers rely on to deliver premium patient care in maternity wards and NICUs across the United States. Customers can immediately request demos through their representative from Dandle•LION’s expert team, or by calling 1-203-791-9001, or simply emailing requests to info@dandlelionmedical.com.
“Dandle•LION and Ardo are natural and ideal partners,” explains Cathy Bush. “Both companies have earned stellar reputations for products that place infant and new mother care above all else. We continually strive to iterate and refine our product offerings utilizing the latest evidence-based information. We are energized and proud to add Ardo to the Dandle•LION portfolio and know that our experienced sales force, strong customer relations and emphasis on clinical education will further establish Ardo as a global leader in breast pump technology.”
Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical, Inc., adds: “We expect clinicians in US hospitals to eagerly look at our cutting-edge breast pumps like Carum, the True Hospital Breast Pump™. By teaming up with Dandle•LION’s dedicated team of professionals, we now have the means to efficiently reach and support mothers and newborns in US hospitals.''
Virginia-based Ardo medical, Inc., is the US subsidiary of Ardo medical AG. Headquartered in Unterägeri, Switzerland, Ardo medical AG was founded over 25 years ago by Werner Krähenbühl, whose family built an international reputation over a 50-year span as leaders in electric breast pumps. Today, the family-owned and family-run company has gained wide acclaim through its three core technology-based pumps – the Carum, the Bellis and the Alyssa. Additionally, Ardo’s ground-breaking line of breast pump products also features the award-winning Calypso, a lightweight personal pump weighing less than one pound, and the Alyssa, introduced in 2022 in the USA as the world’s only Personal NICU Pump™ to receive the Mother’s Choice award. Ardo continued its commitment to breast pump innovation with the debut, earlier this year, of the innovative multi-user pump Bellis, dubbed the Hospital Pump for Home™.
Danbury, Connecticut-based Dandle•LION Medical, was founded 14 years ago to create, develop and distribute products that optimize neurodevelopmental outcomes for infants and new mothers throughout hospitalization and beyond. All the company’s products are created with clinicians and industry experts, and each is aimed at filling the current and future needs of clinical practice.
For more information, please visit Ardo at www.ardo-usa.com and Dandle•LION https://dandlelionmedical.com/.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jeff Bradford
Dandle•LION Medical
Vice President, Global Marketing & Sales
801.243.3330
Jeff.bradford@dandlelionmedical.com
