Education Training Series for Families of Children with Autism, Learning Disabilities, and Related Challenges
Champaign, IL, October 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Excel Prep, a private school option based in Champaign, IL, will host its Fall “What’s Next? What To Do After the Diagnosis” series for parents for children with special education needs. Founder, Landria Seals Green, says that many families are simply stressed in trying to navigate special education, understand IEPs, and seeking intervention services. As a parent and practitioner, “I understand the challenge with navigating services within the Champaign-Urbana community.” Their hope is that this series of “What’s Next? What To Do After the Diagnosis”, will give parents information and direction about therapies and techniques proven to work.
Excel Prep will sponsor After the Diagnosis for people as they navigate services and schools for children they love and care for. ExcelPrep is an important lead in this discussion,” says founder Landria Seals Green. Excel Prep is a K-8 school that thinks about intervention and school. Excel Prep is a laboratory school using Direct Instruction and Precision Teaching to work on literacy, writing, math, and social skills. This is ABA accelerated beyond the tradition think of ABA. This is teaching with Behavior Science at the forefront. “We talk about systems being broken. Beyond the talk, children are being diagnosed, misdiagnosed, and underdiagnosed. And families are left holding the responsibilty, cost, and travel burden. This Parent Education series is intended for families who seek to know more,” says Seals Green. The Excel Prep Parent Education Series will be hosted virtually.
Excel Prep is a school with rolling admission. For families considering Excel for the 2024-2025 school year, enrollment applications open November 1.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green
248-919-8627
info@excelprepschools.com
Categories