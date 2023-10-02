Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Isle of Dung" by Norrie MacDonald
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Isle of Dung," a humorous take on island life by Norrie MacDonald.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "The Isle of Dung"
Norrie MacDonald invites the reader to step into the intriguing realm of the island of Dung, where the age-old expression “what goes on the Isle of Dung stays on the Isle of Dung” will need to be rewritten. The enigmatic island nestled not too far from the mainland harbours many mysteries creating grey areas open to exploitation and interpretation by one and all.
Policing the island presents very unique challenges, with its own share of imperfections. Yet, when compared to the island’s idiosyncrasies, the law enforcers' flaws seem rather tame, a testimony to the intricacies of island life and its peculiar dynamics.
Enigmas shroud the islanders, and while the mainland perceives them as staunch custodians of their traditions, the truth remains elusive, often unknown to even themselves.
"The Isle of Dung" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 242 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946279
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.55 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ33TZBH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/IOD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Norrie MacDonald
Norrie (Norman) MacDonald was born in Glasgow, Scotland of Hebridean island parents. So, while his feet were on the mainland his heart and soul belonged to the Scottish islands. Norman worked away from Scotland in the Far East and Midle East for more than 25 years.
He always wanted to write a book that combined the mystique, uniqueness and friendliness of the islands with humour, suspense and mischief.
Norman has a simple philosophy for living, where seriousness meets silliness then silliness wins every time. This book reflects that philosophy.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Norrie MacDonald invites the reader to step into the intriguing realm of the island of Dung, where the age-old expression “what goes on the Isle of Dung stays on the Isle of Dung” will need to be rewritten. The enigmatic island nestled not too far from the mainland harbours many mysteries creating grey areas open to exploitation and interpretation by one and all.
Policing the island presents very unique challenges, with its own share of imperfections. Yet, when compared to the island’s idiosyncrasies, the law enforcers' flaws seem rather tame, a testimony to the intricacies of island life and its peculiar dynamics.
Enigmas shroud the islanders, and while the mainland perceives them as staunch custodians of their traditions, the truth remains elusive, often unknown to even themselves.
"The Isle of Dung" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 242 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946279
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.55 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CJ33TZBH
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/IOD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Norrie MacDonald
Norrie (Norman) MacDonald was born in Glasgow, Scotland of Hebridean island parents. So, while his feet were on the mainland his heart and soul belonged to the Scottish islands. Norman worked away from Scotland in the Far East and Midle East for more than 25 years.
He always wanted to write a book that combined the mystique, uniqueness and friendliness of the islands with humour, suspense and mischief.
Norman has a simple philosophy for living, where seriousness meets silliness then silliness wins every time. This book reflects that philosophy.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories