Roy Chauvin’s New Book, "Selective Justice: My Legacy," is a Compelling and Thoughtful Nonfiction Story That Highlights the Ins and Outs of the Justice System
Recent release “Selective Justice: My Legacy,” from Page Publishing author Roy Chauvin, is a captivating and earnest book that guides readers through the complicated world of law enforcement.
Schriever, LA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roy Chauvin has completed his new book, “Selective Justice: My Legacy”: a fascinating and reflective real story about the life and choices of a law enforcement office.
Chauvin writes, “Throughout life most people have to struggle with making decisions. These decisions not only involve the individual making the decision but also his family and in some cases the public. The life of a law enforcement officer involves all three. This burden is often stressful, taxing one’s conscience to the breaking point. The individual has to rely on his family background and values instilled in him throughout his life. A strong faith driving the belief that all has to be fair and honest is viewed as an idealistic approach in which everyone strives toward in making these decisions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roy Chauvin’s engrossing work is a powerful look into the complexity of being a law enforcement officer. In this book readers are guided through the system of fairness and justice by someone who has seen it up close. Chauvin has collected stories through many years and is speaking his truth through them. He is looking back at life’s path and exploring the injustices that lie within it.
Chauvin writes with candor and honesty about the struggles of working within a system that was set up to fail. He writes with real life experience in the field and brings readers into a dangerous and complicated world. He hopes that readers will look within and move forward with a greater sense of justice and honesty.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Selective Justice: My Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
