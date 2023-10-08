Authors Take "Scotland's Christmas" on the Road
Extremis Publishing Will be Showcasing the First Published Full-Length History of Christmas in Scotland Across the Nation
Stirling, United Kingdom, October 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Launching on Friday 29 September 2023, "Scotland's Christmas: Festive Celebrations, Traditions and Customs in Scotland from Samhain to Still Game" by authors Dr Thomas A. Christie and Dr Murray Cook is set to be the very first full-length guide to the history of Christmas in the country. To celebrate the book's release, Tom and Murray will be visiting a number of locations around Scotland to discuss their work and spark some festive spirit amongst members of the public.
"Scotland's Christmas" covers 10,000 years of midwinter festivals in Scotland, from the earliest traditions of prehistory through to modern day celebrations. From folklore to festive food, via popular culture and historical events, the book takes a look at everything that makes Christmas in Scotland such a unique experience.
A number of events are planned to publicise the book, where the public can meet the authors, speak to them about the book, and purchase autographed and personalised copies. On Thursday 23 November at Doune Library, between 6:30pm-7:30pm, there will be a presentation and book signing session. Then on Saturday 25th November, Stirling's famous Church of the Holy Rude will be hosting a Stirling District Tourism Celebration Day, where Extremis Publishing will be amongst the exhibitors. On Friday 1 December at Dundee Central Library, between 2:30pm-3:30pm, Tom will be giving a lecture on the history of Christmas movies - including those which have been filmed in Scotland. Saturday 2 December will see the inaugural Christmas market at Dundee's famous McManus Gallery & Museum, where Extremis Publishing will be meeting readers and selling copies of the book.
There will be festive afternoon teas taking place at Stirling Castle's Great Hall, where an information stand and book stall will be accessible from 1pm-3pm on the 2nd December, 8-10 December, and 21st-23rd December. Then, on Tuesday 5 December, there will be a Christmas Fair at Stirling Castle taking place at 6pm-9pm, where Extremis Publishing will be sharing a feature stall with Stirling District Tourism. And on Thursday 7th December, Stirling District Tourism will be organising a Book Presentation at Legends Coffee House, next to the historic National Wallace Monument in Stirling, between 7pm-8pm, when a presentation and book signing session will take place.
"If you can't come to Scotland for Christmas, let Scotland come to you for Christmas - and buy our book!" laughs Murray, Stirling's Burgh Archaeologist, who has a lifetime of experience exploring Scotland's history. "I couldn't agree more," adds Tom, a popular culture specialist: "We were determined to cover the full history of Christmas in Scotland from right across the country, so I hope readers will enjoy this festive meander through the centuries from ancient festivals all the way though to today's cinema, TV programmes, music and computer games."
"Scotland's Christmas" is published by Extremis Publishing Ltd. of Stirling, and is available in paperback and special edition hardback formats. The book can be purchased from online retailers and independent booksellers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.extremispublishing.com/
Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
