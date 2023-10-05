Justina R Rodriguez’s New Book, “El Proyecto De La Pirámide,” is a Fascinating Journey That Blends Fantasy with Realism
Recent release “El Proyecto De La Pirámide,” from Page Publishing author Justina R Rodriguez, is a compelling narrative that introduces Divine Swan Lorin’s adventures in protecting her homeland.
Miami, FL, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Justina R Rodriguez, author of several published books, has completed her new book, “El Proyecto De La Pirámide”: a page-turning adventure fantasy that follows the main character, Divine Swan Lorin, who was tasked with an important mission to save the Earth from its impending generational self-destruction.
“Delfín, in the company of his mother Shala, listens to Seraper, an inhabitant of the Palacea galaxy (Andromeda), tell him about the existence and destruction of his civilization on the planet Jupiter where only thirty people were able to survive and energetically move to the fourth dimension. Material-objective of the universe with an advanced level of evolution. The Great Power of the Universe asked them for their will to help the next civilization that would be formed on planet Earth by giving them the knowledge that would allow them to avoid their generational self-destruction. This Mission 1: El proyecto de la Pirámide would fulfill the fundamental laws of the universe and its goal would only be to help. With this objective, Divine Swan Lorín, daughter of Seraper, travels to the past in space-time and with her androgynous energy creates the light child who will be in charge of creating life and men. That primary creation was created with 100 percent energy and love. This being the reason and basis why man was not born to die.”
Published by Page Publishing, Justina R Rodriguez’s amusing work contains the nuances of fantasy-reality genre. It’s a fun and deeply absorbing read with well-developed characters.
The narrative is also easy to follow and understand. Readers will crave for the sequel after finishing this first book.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “El Proyecto De La Pirámide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
