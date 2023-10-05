Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "Ephesians: Queen of the Epistles," is a Comprehensive Precept Bible Study for Home Groups
Recent release “Ephesians: Queen of the Epistles,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a nine-week precept Bible study written specifically for home groups to guide them through the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. The book is designed to challenge your home group with in-depth, thought-provoking commentaries and real-world application questions.
Thornton, CO, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Robert Gomez has completed his fifth book, called, “Ephesians: Queen of the Epistles,” which is a verse-by-verse study that provides readers insight into the trials facing the early church as Christianity grew. Ephesians tackles difficult topics such as the Trinity, adoption, predestination, prophecy, the rapture, the second coming, the mystery of God’s plan, spiritual warfare, and much more. It is considered a how-to manual for Christian living and its main theme is unity among believers. The Apostle Paul warned believers to prepare for war and described it as a spiritual battle between God and Satan. Does this sound like our world today? As a Christian your faith is under attack. Paul said, “Awaken sleeper, and arise from the dead” (Ephesians 5:14 NASB). That’s what Christians are called to do today, arise and make a difference in their home, at work, and in their community. Enjoy this journey with the Apostle Paul as he encourages his friends in Ephesus to keep the faith.
Author Ralph Robert Gomez has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years. At the urging of his friends, he assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time. Ephesians is Ralph’s fifth book and consists of nine weekly lessons that will take approximately 60-70 minutes to complete. Each study contains comprehensive commentaries, application questions, including well researched answers to the questions. Therefore, you don’t need to be an expert on the Bible to facilitate a group, you just need a willingness to open your home up to other believers and a desire to draw closer to God through studying His Word and prayer.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s newest book invites readers to go on a journey through Ephesus with the Apostle Paul as he arms believers to prepare for the coming spiritual battle between good and evil.
Readers can purchase “Ephesians: Queen of the Epistles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
