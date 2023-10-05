Author Virginia Reese’s New Book, "Maybe Next Time," is a Delightful Story of Two Young Boys Who Are Excited for Their Fun-Filled Day at the Amusement Park
Recent release “Maybe Next Time,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia Reese, is a heartwarming tale that follows two young boys, David and Wally, who are thrilled to be spending all day riding rides at the local amusement park. But when Wally begins to feel dizzy and sick after every ride, David does all he can to help his friend feel better.
Eaton, OH, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Virginia Reese, a great-grandmother who enjoys painting, reading, working with children, crocheting, and knitting, has completed her new book, “Maybe Next Time”: a charming story of two best friends who head off to spend all day at the amusement park, but find their day cut short when one of them begins to feel sick.
Reese shares, “Two boys go to an amusement park. Excitement is in the air. Fun, games, food, and sightseeing are to be crowded into one afternoon. They meet friends along the way.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Virginia Reese’s riveting tale explores the importance of helping a friend in need, even when it means sacrificing doing something fun like riding all the exciting rides at an amusement park. With engaging characters and vibrant artwork to bring Reese’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “Maybe Next Time” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Maybe Next Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
