Jack Sparacino’s New Book, "Proof of Life Volume 2: Flashes from the Heart," Explores the Meaning of Truly Living Life Through Heartfelt Essays and Poetry
Quincy, MA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Sparacino, who lives in Quincy, Massachusetts, has completed his most recent bookm “Proof of Life Volume 2: Flashes from the Heart”: a thought-provoking work that highlights the concept of truly living one’s life to the fullest.
Author Jack Sparacino received a PhD in psychology from the University of Chicago and then became a post-doctoral fellow at The Ohio State University, publishing articles in nursing, geriatric, and psychological journals. His 1980 article on class reunions in “Psychology Today” was widely publicized. He met the incredible “Hurricane” Jane Hill in 1982 at Yankelovich, Skelly and White, and they were married for thirty-four wonderful years. He spent most of his career in aerospace until retiring from Sikorsky Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corporation.
In retirement, he works as a journalist and short-story writer, publishing over 180 newspaper columns on wide-ranging subjects. Writing short stories and crime-thriller novels have been some of his greatest professional satisfactions and passions. Mr. Sparacino was awarded the World War II Victory Medal by the United States Navy for his historical writings.
The essays and poetries contained here were only limited by his wandering imagination and still reasonably strong research skills.
Mr. Sparacino writes, “I was sitting outside recently, exactly where I often went to take a break, when my friend and neighbor Katie stopped by to chat while walking her doodle dog Whiskey. We were talking away about all manner of things but mostly about how life had changed so dramatically since we were younger. The decline in basic civility was high on our list. I guess we figured that the technology changes in communication, for example, were just too obvious to bother with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Sparacino’s book reflects a lifetime of reflection on the notion of not just life itself but really feeling alive.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Proof of Life Volume 2: Flashes from the Heart” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Jack Sparacino received a PhD in psychology from the University of Chicago and then became a post-doctoral fellow at The Ohio State University, publishing articles in nursing, geriatric, and psychological journals. His 1980 article on class reunions in “Psychology Today” was widely publicized. He met the incredible “Hurricane” Jane Hill in 1982 at Yankelovich, Skelly and White, and they were married for thirty-four wonderful years. He spent most of his career in aerospace until retiring from Sikorsky Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corporation.
In retirement, he works as a journalist and short-story writer, publishing over 180 newspaper columns on wide-ranging subjects. Writing short stories and crime-thriller novels have been some of his greatest professional satisfactions and passions. Mr. Sparacino was awarded the World War II Victory Medal by the United States Navy for his historical writings.
The essays and poetries contained here were only limited by his wandering imagination and still reasonably strong research skills.
Mr. Sparacino writes, “I was sitting outside recently, exactly where I often went to take a break, when my friend and neighbor Katie stopped by to chat while walking her doodle dog Whiskey. We were talking away about all manner of things but mostly about how life had changed so dramatically since we were younger. The decline in basic civility was high on our list. I guess we figured that the technology changes in communication, for example, were just too obvious to bother with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Sparacino’s book reflects a lifetime of reflection on the notion of not just life itself but really feeling alive.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Proof of Life Volume 2: Flashes from the Heart” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories