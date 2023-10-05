Albert Meier’s Newly Released “Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth” is a Fascinating Discussion of the Interconnectedness of the Divine and Natural World
“Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert Meier, is a thought-provoking exploration of creation and God’s plan that presents clear connections between the human spirit and experience in terms of celestial bodies.
Denham Springs, LA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth”: a compelling discussion of science and theology. “Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth” is the creation of published author Albert Meier, who joined the army at the onset of the Korean War and served as a scrub nurse in Korea. After his discharge, he married a wonderful woman and returned to Washington University and then to the University of Missouri where he and his wife completed their collection of degrees. After three more years of postdoctoral research in animal physiology, he became a professor at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Meier taught courses in physiology and endocrinology and advanced courses to graduate students. He and his students carried out an extensive research program with fish, birds, and mammals leading to numerous papers, reviews, and forty patents. While at LSU, he mentored and graduated twenty-seven PhD and forty-five MS students. After retirement, he and one of his former students started a pharmaceutical company that led to a drug, which is being used for treatment of type-2 diabetes. Dr. Meier is also the proud father of four sons with his beloved wife.
Dr. Meier shares, “Humanity is an animal derived from earth and enlightened by a spirit from heaven. We are urged to abandon our sinful souls and accept an image of our divine creator. We are then both mortal and eternal. Our bodies are from the universe that had its beginning some 14 billion years ago, but spiritual enlightenment came much later and is still happening.
“Can a natural being lacking a spiritual enlightenment go to heaven? No, not without the help of a superior spiritual being that we call a Messiah, Jesus came from heaven and was born and lived on earth, and when he died, his spirit returned to paradise with a repentant sinner who had shared the cross with Jesus. Our faith is that Jesus will take us also.
“King David, an ancestor of Abraham, died and returned as the transformed son of Mary called Jesus, the image of his heavenly Father.
“Symbols are often employed in the Bible. One set of them are the ancient elements—earth, air, fire, and water—that distinguish between our material and spiritual natures. Earth and water refer to the earth life and air and fire relate to the spiritual. In Noah’s flood, the water baptizes/cleans our sinful self and a dove, an air symbol, points out Jesus as the ultimate cleanser. The fire on the heads of people gathered from all parts of the world at Pentecost describe the final cleansing by Jesus who baptizes with fire.
“The sun, moon, and stars are a set of symbols that refer to the father, son, and holy spirits. The stars represent our spirits that fall to earth periodically and embody there. The star that the magi followed was not an astronomical object; it was the vital spirit of Jesus! The sun, moon, and stars are the spiritual lights of the world.
“A few other symbols with important roles are the zodiac, the hidden number 9, and the alpha and omega in the world. This is a hint: ADM.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Meier’s new book challenges readers to perceive the physical world and God’s plan in a fresh new perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom Of Heaven On Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
