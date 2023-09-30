Scottsdale Philharmonic to Kick Off 12th Season with Oct. 15 Concert, New Venues
Scottsdale, AZ, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic is preparing to kick off its 12th season of classical music with its Oct. 15 concert.
“We’re beginning this new year with many exciting changes,” explains Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Because we sold out almost every concert last season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, all of our concerts will be at the larger Madison Center for the Arts and La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church. These beautiful, professional venues also have plenty of parking for our concert attendees. Our musicians are excited to perform at our new locations, and I know our audience will enjoy it, too.
“Other changes for our 2023-24 season include the re-forming of a youth orchestra (discontinued because of Covid), an expanded concert schedule, and free concert tickets to students and veterans,” Partridge continued.
All concerts will be live-streamed for free through the symphony’s website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
- The season opening concert on Oct. 15 will feature piano soloist Vitaly Serebriakov in Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 1, I. Maestoso”; Marquez’s “Danzon Number 2”; and Gershwin’s “American in Paris.” (Concert location is Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016.)
- The program for the Nov. 12 concert will be: Brahms’ “Symphony No.1,” Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture”, and Herbert’s “Ah Sweet Mystery of Life” with Soloist Melissa Solomon. (Concert location is La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254.).
- The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s popular annual holiday concert will be held on the evening of December 20th with holiday favorites and classical music. Also, new this year, Santa will be greeting concert goers with treats. (Concert location is Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016.)
- Concert dates for the first half of 2024 are Feb. 4, March 17, May 5 and June 30.
Concert tickets are available starting at $20 ($35 for VIP premium seating) at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available.
“Students who are interested in joining our youth orchestra program or attending our spring workshops are invited to contact Carl Reiter, Music Director, at carl@scottsdalephilharmonic.com,” explains Partridge. “All students may attend our concerts for free but still need to order a ticket online.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valued symphony valley wide is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We invite anyone who is passionate about classical music to be part of our Classical Music Alliance of Arizona.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that relies largely on the support of individual donors to help continue its mission of providing beautiful classical music to everyone. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
