Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service: Investing in Future Leaders Committed to Positive Change
Cincinnati, OH, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural scholarship program, aimed at empowering aspiring public servants across the United States. With a one-time award of $1,000, this scholarship is designed to support the education and aspirations of students dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.
Jared Kamrass, the driving force behind this scholarship initiative, is a Principal with Technicolor Political, a prominent full-service messaging and ad-making firm advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes nationwide. His unwavering commitment to public service, inspired by personal experiences and a passion for politics, fuels the mission of this scholarship.
As an undergraduate or graduate student in the United States, if you share this dedication to public service and aspire to effect meaningful change, we encourage you to apply for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service. The scholarship application deadline is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.
To be eligible, applicants are required to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words, addressing the following question: "What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?"
For detailed information about the scholarship and the application process, please visit the official website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. The application criteria and guidelines can be found at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/jared-kamrass-scholarship/.
Jared Kamrass's journey into the realm of public service began with a spark of inspiration while watching "The West Wing" with his family and witnessing Barack Obama's electrifying 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston. However, it was a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during college that reshaped his interests and compelled him to advocate for healthcare reform, driven by the profound impact of economic circumstances on health outcomes. Following remission, Jared dedicated himself to electing policymakers committed to ending these inequities.
After graduating from Ohio State University, Jared returned to his hometown of Cincinnati, where he managed local campaigns before founding Rivertown Strategies in 2013. Over eight years, Rivertown Strategies evolved into one of the premier full-service Democratic consulting firms in the Midwest, expanding its reach to several states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oregon, and Florida. The firm's expertise extended to advising candidate campaigns and independent expenditure committees.
In the midst of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) during the 2020 election cycle. His invaluable guidance supported candidates and staff in some of the nation's most fiercely contested districts, helping to preserve a Democratic majority despite the tumultuous circumstances.
Post-election, Jared Kamrass joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, where he serves as an ad maker and media consultant for a diverse range of clients, including national committees, gubernatorial candidates, congressional campaigns, and other statewide and local offices. Technicolor Political, as the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party, is dedicated to creating and placing content that challenges the conventions of traditional political advertising, capturing the attention of voters navigating multiple screens simultaneously.
The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is not only a testament to Jared's commitment to public service but also a manifestation of his desire to nurture future leaders who will bring about positive change in their communities. By offering this scholarship, he aims to empower and support those who share his passion for public service and possess the determination to make a difference.
Aspiring public servants across the United States are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to receive financial support for their education and propel their ambitions of creating a more equitable and just society. The scholarship application period is open, and we look forward to receiving applications from dedicated individuals who aspire to follow in the footsteps of Jared Kamrass.
About Jared Kamrass:
Jared Kamrass is a Principal with Technicolor Political, a full-service messaging and ad-making firm advising Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the country. Based in Cincinnati, OH, Jared's passion for politics was sparked while watching West Wing with his dad and brother and witnessing Barack Obama's 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston. After being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in college, Jared's interests shifted towards healthcare reform, seeing first-hand how health outcomes were driven by economic circumstances. Upon entering remission, he dedicated himself to making a difference by electing policymakers that work toward ending these inequities. Jared returned home to Cincinnati after graduating from Ohio State and managed local campaigns before opening Rivertown Strategies in 2013. Over the course of eight years, Rivertown grew to be one of the top full-service Democratic consulting shops in the Midwest. The firm branched out to work in several states, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oregon, and Florida, advising candidate campaigns and independent expenditure committees. In the 2020 cycle, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, advising candidates and staff in some of the nation's most competitive districts at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the parallel presidential campaign. The DCCC helped to preserve a Democratic majority following that tumultuous cycle. Following the election, Jared joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, working as the ad maker and media consultant for a range of clients, including national committees, and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices. Technicolor is the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party and is focused on creating and placing content that breaks the mold of traditional political advertising and grabs the attention of voters who are oftentimes engaging with multiple screens at once.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jared Kamrass
Organization: Jared Kamrass Scholarship
Website: https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com
Email: apply@jaredkamrassscholarship.com
