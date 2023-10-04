Loveforce International Announces Its October 2023 Releases
Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Singles releases for October 2023.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its October 2023 Digital Music Single releases. The releases will be on every Friday in October beginning Friday October 6, continuing on October 13th and 20th and concluding on Friday October 27th. There will be a total of 10 different new Digital Music Singles released.
The singles released will be by eight different recording artists. The artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective, Autumn Leaves, and Covid-19. The genres of music being released Include Soul, R&B, Pop, Instrumental Rock, Hard Rock, Psychedelic Rock, Christian and Gospel.
“We have 10 strong releases this month including several instrumentals and a new release from Autumn Leaves,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The 10 Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
