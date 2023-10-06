Susan Stonehill’s New Book, "And Justice for All," is a Captivating and Heartfelt Biography of the Author’s Father and His Storied and Impactful Life
Fredericksburg, VA, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Stonehill, who was born in Manila, Philippines, right after World War II, has completed her most recent book, “And Justice for All”: a compelling biography that shares the impact that the author’s father’s life had on his country and all people he encountered throughout his life.
Author Susan Stonehill writes, “My father was one of the men who saw the needs of a country and the potential for development of natural resources with unlimited manpower. He saw the desire of an impoverished nation to improve the lives and existence of its countrymen. This is how my father ended up in the Philippines, met my mother and married her, and started a new family that included myself. My father’s foresight into the potential of the Filipino people to be hardworking, industrious people—and the realization that this country could be industrialized and produce its own viable commodities that would enable the populations to have jobs and feed their families and become independent of the countries that had monopolized, manipulated, and created dependencies for years—was real.”
She continues, “My father proved that this Filipino nation, when given an opportunity, could become an extremely productive nation that would become self-sufficient and be able to walk with pride. He taught a nation of people about self-worth and the rewards of hard work. His true plight did not occur until he had accomplished wealth, power, and recognition for being successful in industrializing the Philippines and creating jobs for millions of people. His insight into the needs of a country wallowing in poverty and the devastating effects and aftermath of war and his desire, foresight, intelligence, and energy to create employment for people who were eager to reconstruct and improve their lives was endless and rewarding for all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Stonehill’s book leaves a lasting impression on readers, highlighting the ways the author’s father, Harry S. Stonehill, impacted the world.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “And Justice for All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
