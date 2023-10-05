Jody Godwin’s New Book, "Homecoming," is a Thrilling Mystery Following a Young Journalist Who Finds Herself Caught in the Middle of an Old Friend’s Disappearance
Recent release “Homecoming,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jody Godwin, is the riveting story of a journalism student whose latest investigative story hits a little too close to home. In her search for a missing high school classmate, Hayley is led down a rabbit hole that will change her life forever.
Degraff, OH, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jody Godwin, a retired schoolteacher and beloved grandmother, has completed her new book, “Homecoming”: a gripping and potent search for answers that leads a recent journalism school graduate past the point of no return.
“I wondered if he still thought about Nancy,” writes Godwin, “I know I did. I still wonder what could have happened to her. Every class I took I hoped would give me some insight about how to find her. I asked questions every chance I got about investigations and how to investigate. I always got the same answer. ‘That’s not what this class is covering. You’ll have to get into that with the professor of the Investigative Journalism class.’ I have always wondered if they investigated enough or if they could have looked somewhere else.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jody Godwin’s electrifying tale tells the story of Hayley Newman, a recent college graduate studying journalism. Hayley is haunted by a shocking disappearance from her high school days. One of her classmates went missing, and Hayley was the last person to see her alive. She teams up with a peer from college to put her newly honed investigative skills to the test and search for answers once and for all.
On her quest for the truth, Hayley discovers things she never dreamed could be within the realms of reality. She follows the trail of clues to a hidden journal that reveals all. However, finding the answers leads to even more questions, and Hayley finds herself trapped in the world her missing friend has been living in for the past five years. Can she find the way back to her own world and save herself in the process?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Homecoming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
