Jody Godwin’s New Book, "Homecoming," is a Thrilling Mystery Following a Young Journalist Who Finds Herself Caught in the Middle of an Old Friend’s Disappearance

Recent release “Homecoming,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jody Godwin, is the riveting story of a journalism student whose latest investigative story hits a little too close to home. In her search for a missing high school classmate, Hayley is led down a rabbit hole that will change her life forever.