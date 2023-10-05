Author Shirlye Helen Bachhuber’s New Book, “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems & Stories Designed to Inspire Readers Towards a Better Life

Recent release “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as: Poetry, Short Stories, and Wise Words of Wisdom,” from Covenant Books author Shirlye Helen Bachhuber, is a collection of profound poems and stories that explore the author's views of the world around her and her past experiences. Thought-provoking and compelling, Bachhuber crafts a beautiful journey that fans of poetry won't want to miss.