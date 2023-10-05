Author Shirlye Helen Bachhuber’s New Book, “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems & Stories Designed to Inspire Readers Towards a Better Life
Recent release “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as: Poetry, Short Stories, and Wise Words of Wisdom,” from Covenant Books author Shirlye Helen Bachhuber, is a collection of profound poems and stories that explore the author's views of the world around her and her past experiences. Thought-provoking and compelling, Bachhuber crafts a beautiful journey that fans of poetry won't want to miss.
Oakfield, WI, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shirlye Helen Bachhuber, a writer who was won an I Love America Contest for her poem “Livin’ This Way in the USA,” has completed her new book, “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as: Poetry, Short Stories, and Wise Words of Wisdom”: a collection of poems and moments the author has experienced that reflect upon her journey through life, and the lasting memories and lessons that have forever shaped her.
Born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, author Shirlye Helen Bachhuber has been published in anthology, recorded on CDs, and received several Editors’ Choice awards through poetry.com and poetrynation.com. She was nominated for Poet Laureate of Wisconsin in 2022. In her personal life, the author volunteers at surrounding theaters for stage productions and concerts, including the Rivoli Theatre in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. She sings with the South Shore Chorale in Fund du Lac, Wisconsin, and collects stages to stand and read her poetry on for open mics. For five years, she was a master naturalist in the state of Wisconsin, and during this time, she was a storyteller of Native American folklore.
“My hope is that the reader will glean what they need from the book to achieve a better quality of life,” writes Bachhuber. “Treat yourself to yourself by being your own best friend. Spoil yourself with your own thoughts and delete other people’s. Have your own words and love the skin you’re in. Each day, repeat to yourself, ‘I am a good person, and I have a lot of good qualities.’ This in turn will help you build knowledge and confidence. Take time to figure out your abilities, interests, and things of passion. Make a list of these items, title them your to-do list, and check one off each day. Just do it!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirlye Helen Bachhuber’s new book is dedicated to the author’s sister Sharon, who often took the author out every spring to look for spring wildflowers, and inspired Shirlye to get out in the world and find the things she loves. Heartrending and deeply emotional, Bachhuber weaves a poignant and intimate self-portrait through her incredible gift of prose that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “April Showers Bring He-pat-ic-as: Poetry, Short Stories, and Wise Words of Wisdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
